Rachel, business owner and creator of Radical Rebounding, has been a long time lover of movement. With 18 years experience as a holistic health practitioner she has not only studied her own body but her clients as well. Ranging from professional athletes to stay at home moms/dads, Rachel's love of the body and mind has grown over this time. And her knowledge has increased. After working with people as a massage therapist she decided to embark on a journey where she could share her passion for self empowerment through movement. Through her own journey of needing to cure chronic anxiety she found rebounding, aka jumping on a mini trampoline. Tony Robbins was a huge driving force. After studying diet and nutrition extensively she read an article by Tony stating the many benefits of a seemingly simple and extremely effective exercise, rebounding. Her jumping started with 10-15 minutes a day. After a week her anxiety had calmed down and she felt so good she kept going. This soon became a daily occurrence, jumping so hard and so fast she broke two metal spring rebounders and decided to invest in a bungee system mini trampoline by Jumpsport™ Fitness. She has jumped daily for over 3 years and has studied and immersed herself in the many benefits of mini trampoline fitness. She has taken movements from other sources of exercise and incorporated them into her routines. Her passion is to live the best life possible and encourage others to do the same. Rebounding is not only fun but said by NASA be the "most effective, efficient, form of exercise known to man". Let's get Jumping!

Radical Rebounding This site is no longer available here. If you have questions, please reach out to our support team by using this contact form.